Kylie Jenner Splits From Rapper Travis Scott For The Second Time, Claims Report

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were first linked publicly in 2017.

One of the most famous couples in the world, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, have reportedly split up for the second time after reviving their relationship in February 2020. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two children - daughter Stormi and a nearly one-year-old son - with the 31-year-old rapper. Us Weekly reported that the two separated over Christmas as the reality star headed to Aspen, Colorado, with her two children, but without the rapper.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a person close to Ms Jenner and Mr Scott told the magazine, adding, "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

Other prominent personalities in Kylie Jenner's Aspen trip included Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. On January 1, the 25-year-old also shared a video on her Instagram stories, featuring her Stormi. In the clip, she was heard saying, "We are on a serious adventure right now."

Meanwhile, before going separate ways, Ms Jenner supported the rapper during his December 2022 performance in Miami. Travis Scott was performing with 50 Cent at a party hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich. According to Elle magazine, the now-former couple were seen being very affectionate at the event.

Ms Jenner and Mr Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, after about a year of publicly dating. They then reportedly split, before their reconciliation in 2020. A year later, it was noted that they were back together as the 25-year-old attended one of Mr Scott's concerts.

In February 2022, the couple welcomed their second child - a baby boy they initially named Wolf. However, Ms Jenner later clarified that they changed their child's name, but she did not announce a new one publicly.

