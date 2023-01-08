Model Hailey Bieber Talks About Her Mental Health Struggle After Mini-Stroke In 2022

In 2022, Hailey Bieber suffered a mini-stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain.

Model Hailey Bieber has said her health scare in 2022 was one of the most horrifying moments of her life. She is still recovering from the incident. In March 2022, she suffered a mini-stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain. Hailey stated she suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) following the stroke on the "Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, according to People Magazine.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," she explained. "It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine," the model revealed on the podcast.

The Rhode Beauty founder, continued and said that it was "definitely the scariest thing I've ever gone through." Ms Bieber went on to say that she still finds it really difficult to talk about what happened to her, despite wanting to be open in order to help somebody else. "Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment," she explained.

The celebrity made a YouTube video titled "telling my story" and said that doctors discovered she had a blood clot that "travelled to her brain and caused a transient ischemic attack." "Even the YouTube video that I had made for my YouTube channel was hard for me. It brings back the feelings for me of going through that experience. It gets easier, and easier with time to be able to talk about it. I'm just really grateful that I was able to have had amazing doctors, and nurses, and people that helped me get to the bottom of what actually happened," she added on the Vogue podcast.

Despite the fact that she is "just now starting to come out of that kind of fight or flight feeling of being nervous about something bad happening again," she has gradually begun to enjoy life again, free of anxiety or thoughts about what might happen with her health in the future, the report added.

Ms Bieber added on the podcast, "I look back at it and it could've been so much worse. So many worse things could have happened in that moment."