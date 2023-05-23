Kim Kardashian On Relationship With Kanye West: 'Can't Help People Who Don't Want Help'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have joint custody of their four children.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared her thoughts on love and romance, months after finalising divorce with rapper Kanye West. The 42-year-old, in the latest episode of 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, said on Monday that she is in a "very good place" adding that the people in her life are "really solid". Without naming Mr West, who has changed his name to Ye, said she can't help people who don't want the help. She officially filed for divorce from Mr West in 2021, after six years of marriage.

"Something I learned is that you cannot help people who don't want the help," Ms Kardashian said on the podcast. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."

The reality TV star said she has had people in her life with colliding views - a jibe at Kanye West.

"It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round. But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realise that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in," Ms Kardashian said.

"Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships. You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level," she added.

Ms Kardashian also reflected on the time she spent with Mr West. "Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014. Their marriage landed in crisis at the height of West's public outbursts in 2020 after he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

Ms Kardashian filed for divorce in February, 2021, and it was finalised in November last year after both the parties came to an agreement about child custody and property.

The former couple jointly look after their four children and waived spousal support.