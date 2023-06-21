Kim Kardashian After Deleting Daughter North West's TikTok Video: 'Maybe Kanye Was Right'

Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said her former husband Kanye West was "right" after deleting a TikTok video of her eldest daughter, North West. The video, posted on North and Kim's shared TikTok account, was slammed by many of Ms Kardashian's fans and led to a public complaint from her ex-husband Kanye West. She dressed as rapper Ice Spice in the video, including her signature curly red hair, as she sang her hit song 'Boy's A Liar, Pt 2'. Fans were quick to point out that the lyrics of the song were salacious.

"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down'," the 42-year-old told Time Magazine on Tuesday.

"I saw on the internet (people saying), 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance," she added.

Ms Kardashian filed for divorce from Mr West in 2021 after seven years of marriage. In the years that followed, the rapper slammed the reality TV star for allowing North West to use TikTok.

"Sometimes it's trial and error," she told Time Magazine, admitting she hasn't quite figured out exactly how to merge her children into the business.

However, Ms Kardashian doesn't believe that her daughter should be banned from the social media platform.

"She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative," she said.

In May, Ms Kardashian opened up about the challenges she faces as a single mother raising her children.

Speaking about the trials and tribulations of parenting on Jay Shetty's podcast, she called parenting one of the ''most challenging'' yet ''rewarding'' things she has encountered in her life.

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s**t, this f*****g tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?" the reality star admitted in the podcast. However, she emphasized that even in the mess of it all, it is still the "best chaos."

Ms Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West - daughters North, 9, Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.