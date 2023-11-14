Kevin Turen Dies: 5 Points On 'Euphoria' And 'The Idol' Producer

Mr Turen was born in New York City in 1979. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he studied at Columbia University and graduated with a degree in English and critical film studies.

Mr Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions with 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley in 2018. He served as executive producer of the HBO drama series.

The 44-year-old earned an Emmy nomination with several others on the show for 'Outstanding Drama Series' in 2022. He previously received a Gotham Awards best feature nomination for the 2019 film 'Waves' as well.

He also co-produced the 2020 film 'Pieces of a Woman'. His other work included 'Pearl X', 'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent', the upcoming series 'Gossamer', 'An American Crime,' 'Arbitrage,' 'All Is Lost,' 'That Awkward Moment,' 'The Birth of a Nation,' 'Malcolm & Marie' and 'Irma Vep'.