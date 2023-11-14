Kevin Turen Dies: 5 Points On 'Euphoria' And 'The Idol' Producer

No other details on Mr Turen's death have been released.
Kevin Turen, a producer on HBO"s 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol', has died at the age of 44. "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him," his father said in a statement confirming his death, as per Deadline.
5 points on Kevin Turen
Mr Turen was born in New York City in 1979. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he studied at Columbia University and graduated with a degree in English and critical film studies.
Mr Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions with 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson and his wife Ashley in 2018. He served as executive producer of the HBO drama series.
The 44-year-old earned an Emmy nomination with several others on the show for 'Outstanding Drama Series' in 2022. He previously received a Gotham Awards best feature nomination for the 2019 film 'Waves' as well.
He also co-produced the 2020 film 'Pieces of a Woman'. His other work included 'Pearl X', 'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent', the upcoming series 'Gossamer', 'An American Crime,' 'Arbitrage,' 'All Is Lost,' 'That Awkward Moment,' 'The Birth of a Nation,' 'Malcolm & Marie' and 'Irma Vep'.
Kevin Turen is survived by his wife, actor Evelina Turen, and sons Jack and James.
