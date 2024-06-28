'Keep An Eye On...': Instagram CEO On How To Increase Engagement On Platform

The video has accumulated more than 20,000 views.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently shared an insightful video revealing critical strategies to help users maximise their engagement on the popular social media platform. Taking to the social media platform, Mr Mosseri shared key insights into how users can better understand and improve their content performance on Instagram. In the clip, he emphasised the importance of monitoring engagement beyond the initial days after posting. He also said interacting with comments for up to a week helps to boost long-term engagement.

"Keep an eye on your insights for a few days after you post, not just for the first few hours. Because of how recommendations work on Instagram, your content can continue to reach new people for a few weeks after posting," Mr Mosseri wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the Instagram chief told people that they should keep track of what they have posted for at least two weeks or more. He also stated that one should engage with the comments for the first week as well as it helps to increase the viewership.

Additionally, Mr Mosseri also mentioned that certain posts that an individual receives are from the accounts they follow. These accounts are called "recommendations" and are based on what a person likes, he explained.

Mr Mosseri shared the video just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 20,000 views. In the comments section, one user shared, "A lot of people delete their content if it does not perform well within the first 2-3 days. That's why it is important to let that work. And not all content will work well."

"For once, I'm in total agreement with this. Seeing it happen with multiple accounts that I manage," said another.

"The algorithm is a matrix that nobody understands. When a post gets reach, it seems more like a coincidence than a strategy. Suddenly the reach increases and for no reason it drops again. You made it too complicated," expressed a third user.

"I think if platforms start having this conversation with their creators- it will benefit everyone! Thank you for this, it's very helpful!" commented a fourth Instagram user.