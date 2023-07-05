Kanwar Yatra 2023: Man Carries Mother On Shoulder In Haridwar, Internet Delighted

The man carries his mother on his shoulder.

Kanwar Yatra, the annual Lord Shiva pilgrimage, started on July 4 this year and will continue till July 15. During this time, lakhs of Lord Shiva devotees travel to the Hindu pilgrimage places of Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy waters of the River Ganga.

Every year, photos and videos of the devotees travelling barefoot with heavy loads surface on social media.

However, this year, in a video that has gone viral online, a man is seen carrying his elderly mother on his shoulders during the Kanwar Yatra.

The footage was captured in Haridwar, and the man was also seen carrying three pots of Ganga water on the other shoulder.

Watch the video here:

Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/83vuUxVT83 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 4, 2023

The devotees perform the Kanwar Yatra during the month of Shravan of the Hindu calendar. This year, the Shravan month started on July 4 and will end on August 31. Four Mondays fall during this period: July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, August 6, August 13, August 20, and August 27.

This is not the first time something like this has come to the attention of people; last year, a video of a man carrying his old parents on his shoulders during the Kanwar Yatra went viral. The short clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashok Kumar.

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला..



लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है..



मेरा नमन! pic.twitter.com/phG1h3pfg1 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) July 19, 2022

In the video, a man was seen carrying his elderly parents. He hoisted his mother and father on his shoulders and changed the weight's containers to little chairs.