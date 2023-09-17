K-Pop Band BTS' Suga To Sign Up For Mandatory Military Service On This Date

Suga will start military services on September 22

After J-Hope and Jin, Suga aka Min Yoongi is all set to join the South Korean military. Suga will be enlisting on September 22, as per the announcement made by BigHit Music on September 17. No official events will be held on the day he starts service or when he enters the training camp, it said.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding Suga's military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp."

It added, "We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only. Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist's intellectual property."

The statement concluded, "Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, will be the third member of the South Korean septet to start his service after Jin and J-hope.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. Suga turned 30 on March 9.

BTS - also comprising RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.