California Police Launch Air Search To Trace Missing Actor Julian Sands

Actor Julian Sands is missing since January 13.

Authorities in California have resumed search from the air for missing British actor Julian Sands. The police had launched similar efforts after Mr Sands disappeared on January 13, but they were hampered by adverse weather conditions as the US state was hit by devastating storms. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in an on Wednesday evening that helicopters will keep searching the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the actor. Mr Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl area when he went missing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's department said in a tweet that it has pressed into service a helicopter, which carries the RECCO device that can detect "reflective material, electronics, and in some cases, credit cards".

UPDATE: The search for Julian Sands continues by air only. The California Highway Patrol –Valley Division Air Ops from Auburn, California, is currently assisting us in the search using a RECCO device RECCO - Be Searchable. RECCO technology can detect RECCO reflective material, — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 25, 2023

The device will help the police "pinpoint an area where we can focus our search efforts".

The search has been going on for nearly two weeks. Mr Sands' brother Nick said he known in his heart that his sibling is no longer alive, according to local news outlet Craven Herald.

"However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong," Nick further said.

The BBC said that another hiker who had gone missing in the same area was found alive on Wednesday. He was identified as 75-year-old Jin Chung, a resident of Los Angeles.

The family of the actor had earlier praised the "heroic efforts" put in by the rescuers in tracing Mr Sands. The family said that the "outpouring of love and support" they had received had "deeply moved" them.

