Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Second Daughter's Name Revealed Amid Divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' 14-month-old daughter's name has been revealed amid their divorce. According to custody filings obtained by PageSix, the estranged couple's youngest daughter is named Delphine. The name of their daughter was revealed as it was included in recent court documents in which the 'Game of Thrones' star asked a judge to put her divorce from Jonas on hold until they figure out the custody of their children.

Notably, Jonas and Turner, who also share a 3-year-old daughter Willa, have shared very little details about the little one since her birth. As per PageSix, Willa was born in July 2020, while Delphine was born in Miami two years later, in July 2022.

Jonas and Turner are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. Earlier this month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner and in the filing he reportedly stated that the relationship was "irretrievably broken".

Turner, on the other hand, filed a lawsuit against Jonas, accusing him of refusing to hand over their daughters' passports to let the girls return to their "forever home" in England. The complaint against Jonas called for the "immediate return" of children who had been "wrongfully retained" in New York City from "their habitual residence" in the United Kingdom. The court documents stated that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in England.

However, shortly after Turner filed her complaint, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.

Now, this week, the estranged couple temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. The filing revealed that both Turner and Jonas have consented to this arrangement.

If this order is violated then authorities have the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition," the court documents read.