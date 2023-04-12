Jeremy Renner Says Snow plow Accident Was 'The Easiest Way To Quit Smoking'

Jeremy Renner appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show on Tuesday.

Hollywood Actor Jeremy Renner, who survived after being crushed under a snowplow on New Years' Day, appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show that aired on Tuesday, where he talked about the "best thing" that happened to him after the accident. Mr Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, which initially left him in "critical condition". But it also left him with a "free calendar" for the year and caused him to quit smoking.

"I quit smoking. It's easy... the easiest way to quit smoking. I couldn't imagine quitting smoking, I'd be a wreck of a human but because I almost killed myself I didn't think about smoking. It was easy peasy," the 52-year-old told Mr Kimmel when asked about the best thing about the entire incident.

"My first conscious thought was like 'Holy hell! My calendar is freed up for the rest of the year. I was like 'yeah!' I started making plans," the actor added.

Mr Renner suffered blunt chest trauma after the snow plow ran over him on January 1. The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care for months.

Welcoming Mr Renner on the show, Mr Kimmel said the question as to who the toughest Avenger was is settled. "Forget Downey, forget Hemsworth, forget these guys, it's you, you're the guy." Kimmel said, saluting the actor.

Mr Renner also received a standing ovation from the audience on the show.

Watch the episode:

On Tuesday, he also attended the premiere of his upcoming series 'Rennervations' in Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre.

The 'Avengers' actor arrived on the carpet at around 6 pm, appearing alongside his family for photographs. After walking for a bit using a cane, the actor then took to a motorised scooter to assist him through press interviews.