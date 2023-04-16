Jeremy Renner Pays Visit To Hospital Staff Who Saved His Life

Jeremy Renner recently paid a visit to the hospital staff

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner recently paid a visit to the hospital staff who saved his life after he met with a horrifying snowplow accident. The Hawkeye actor shared a series of pictures with the hospital staff at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada on his social media account.

"I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," Mr Renner wrote along with a picture of him with the medical staff.

He posted another picture of him posing next to a surgeon. He wrote, "Thank you." He also posed outside the hospital in front of its sign with his walking cane.

Meanwhile, the actor who survived after being crushed under a snowplow on New Year's Day appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show that aired on Tuesday, where he talked about the "best thing" that happened to him after the accident.

He shared, "I quit smoking. It's easy... the easiest way to quit smoking. I couldn't imagine quitting smoking, I'd be a wreck of a human but because I almost killed myself I didn't think about smoking. It was easy peasy."

"My first conscious thought was like 'Holy hell! My calendar is freed up for the rest of the year. I was like 'yeah!' I started making plans," the 52-year-old told Mr Kimmel when asked about the best thing about the entire incident.

Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma after the snow plow ran over him on January 1. The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care for months.