Jennifer Lopez Says She Would 'Walk Out' On Ben Affleck If He Cheated On Her

Singer Jennifer Lopez said she would "walk out" on her actor-husband Ben Affleck if she ever found out he cheated on her with her best friend. The 53-year-old said this on American television show 'The View', which airs on ABC network, on Thursday. The discussion centred around 'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval, who made headlines a few weeks ago. News reports in March said that Mr Sandoval allegedly cheated on Ariana Madix, with their co-star Raquel Leviss, after being together for nine years.

"I think I'd just walk out," Ms Lopez said in response to being asked if she'd react in a "violent" or "rational" manner if something like this happens.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed and asked rhetorically, "Why waste time?"

"You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?" the 'If You Had My Love' singer added.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002 on the set of their movie 'Gigli', which came out the following year. They embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits.

Ben went on to marry his 'Alias' co-star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They finalised their divorce in 2018 and went on to date 'SNL' producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who he met on the set of their film, 'Deep Water'.

On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.

In May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. They tied the knot in July 2022.