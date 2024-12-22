Jeff Bezos To Marry Lauren Sanchez In A Lavish Rs 5096 Crore Ceremony Next Weekend: Report

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to tie the knot with his fiance Lauren Sanchez in a luxurious $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, next Saturday. The couple, who got engaged in May 2023, will celebrate their special day with a winter wonderland-themed wedding, complete with festive decor, twinkling lights, and holiday charm, the New York Post reported. The couple has reportedly rented Aspen's upscale Matsuhisa sushi restaurant exclusively to treat their elite guest list of around 180 people to a luxurious dining experience.

The guest list for the lavish event includes big names like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan. The couple's nuptials are reportedly set for December 28 at Kevin Costner's Dunbar Ranch in Aspen.

Although the couple hasn't publicly confirmed the details, sources close to the couple have revealed that they arrived in Aspen over the weekend to prepare for their highly anticipated wedding. To accommodate their guests, several luxury hotels and private mansions have been booked in the area.

Renowned wedding planners from across the country have been hired under strict non-disclosure agreements to create a customised and unforgettable experience. According to Sarah Rose Attman, an Aspen wedding planner, the wedding will be a highly customised and luxurious affair. Ms Attman revealed that the couple's wedding planners will likely "cherry-pick" their favourite things from around the world and bring them to Aspen.

Notably, Ms Sanchez has been dropping subtle hints about the wedding. In a recent interview with The Today Show, she mentioned that she's been busy juggling her book tour, charity work, and wedding plans. She even confessed to browsing Pinterest for wedding dress inspiration, just like many other brides-to-be. She said, "I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride."

Ms Sanchez started dating the Amazon boss in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019, after Mr Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised. The Amazon founder shares three children with his ex-wife.

Who Is Lauren Sanchez?

Born in 1969 in US' Albuquerque, 55-year-old Lauren Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017 and also featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2. She also has a helicopter pilot licence.

In 2016, Lauren launched her own company Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company of its kind. She also serves as the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

She was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan. She also shares 23-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, reported Page Six.