Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Celebrated Their Engagement With $4,000 Wine, Live Band: Report

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez recently got engaged after the Amazon boss proposed to the Emmy-winning journalist on board his $500 million superyacht, Page Sixreported. The couple celebrated their engagement in style at La Petite Maison, a Mediterranean restaurant located on Palm Beach in Cannes on May 22.

As per a report byPeople, the couple celebrated their engagement by having some pricey wine, exquisite food, and music.

The couple ordered zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and a $4,285 (Rs 3,54,303) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a type of red Burgundy wine, a source told People Magazine. They were also accompanied by Jeff Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore. The group sat under a vine-covered gazebo that came with a spectacular view of the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the source, the crew was in great spirits but ''didn't want to make a fuss.'' A person familiar with the party agreed and said Mr. Bezos never wants to make a big deal as a guest at La Petite Maison.

The restaurant where they dined is also known for having a late-night band. The band entertained the guests with electrifying renditions of iconic songs such as Britney Spears' 'Hit Me Baby One More Time', John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' etc.

Ms. Sanchez was also spotted with a 20-carat diamond ring on her finger. According to jewelry expert Briony Raymond, the diamond ring could be worth "anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million."

The couple has been spending a lot of time together on the billionaire's new yacht, which features a wooden sculpture that resembles Ms. Sanchez. They recently explored the South of France for several days and attended the premiere of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the Cannes Film Festival.

Notably, Ms. Sanchez started dating the Amazon boss in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019, after Mr. Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised.

53-year-old Lauren Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017 and also featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2.