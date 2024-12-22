Jeff Bezos Denies Report Of $600 Million Lavish Aspen Wedding: "Whole Thing Is Completely False"

Jeff Bezos has categorically denied media reports that his upcoming wedding to fiancee Lauren Sanchez will cost a staggering $600 million. Taking to X, the billionaire founder of Amazon set the record straight, dismissing the rumours as "completely false". The report, picked up by several outlets across the world, alleged that the couple is set to exchange vows on December 28 and spend over half a billion dollars on the extravagant event.

Mr Bezos' reaction was sparked by a post from billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who expressed scepticism about the reported $600 million wedding. "This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can't spend this much money," he wrote on X.

Reacting to Mr Ackman's tweet, the Amazon founder wrote, "Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The adage "don't believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible. Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that "covered" and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

See the tweet here:

Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don't believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out… https://t.co/wz2SWp6wBZ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2024

His fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, also weighed in on the matter, sharing Mr Bezos' post on her Instagram stories and adding a clear rebuttal: "Not true".

Initial reports from the Daily Mail and the New York Post alleged that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were planning an extravagant winter wonderland-themed wedding in Aspen, Colorado. According to the reports, the couple had booked Matsuhisa, an upscale sushi restaurant, as the exclusive venue for their celebration. The reports claimed that the luxury restaurant would be reserved from December 26 to 27, hosting around 180 guests including big names like Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Notably, Ms Sanchez started dating the Amazon boss in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019, after Mr Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised.