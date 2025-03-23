Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Set To Marry In Venice, Send Out Wedding Invites: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiance Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in Venice, Italy this summer, nearly two years after their engagement in May 2023. Mr Bezos, 61, and Ms Sanchez, 55, ended their previous marriages in 2019 and 2023, respectively. According to Page Six, the couple has officially started sending out wedding invitations to their guests. Although the exact wedding date remains a secret, sources suggest it will happen sometime this summer, possibly in June.

Rumours suggest that they will tie the knot on Mr Bezos' luxurious $500 million superyacht, Koru, off the coast of Italy. This location holds special meaning, as it's where Mr Bezos proposed and the couple later celebrated their engagement with a party.

The guest list for the high-profile wedding is expected to be a who's who of the tech and entertainment industry elite. Their engagement party in August 2023, was attended by notable guests including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paul Hurd. The party also drew A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, and Robert Pattinson.

Notably, Ms Sanchez started dating the Amazon boss in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019, after Mr Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised. The billionaire proposed to Ms Sanchez in 2023 while sailing through Europe on his superyacht. The next day, she was spotted wearing a massive diamond engagement ring on her finger, worth a whopping $2.5 million.

Who Is Lauren Sanchez?

Born in 1969 in US' Albuquerque, 55-year-old Lauren Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017 and also featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2. She also has a helicopter pilot licence.

In 2016, Lauren launched her own company Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company of its kind. She also serves as the Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

She was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan. She also shares 23-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, reported Page Six.