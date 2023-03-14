''Jai Ho To You'': AR Rahman Congratulates Team RRR On 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar Win

'Naatu Naatu' also won the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023

As 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR created history by winning the Academy Award for best original song, wishes and congratulations have been pouring in from all quarters. Celebrated music composer AR Rahman also congratulated the team of RRR after the stupendous win. In a tweet, he congratulated MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose, and called the victory ''as predicted and well deserved.''

Notably, AR Rahman is a two-time Oscar winner (Best Original Score and Best Original Song) for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.

"Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS," Mr Rahman wrote on his Twitter handle.

Director SS Rajamouli reacted to his post, saying, ''Thank you sirrrr.''

Thank you sirrrr 🤗🤗🤗 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 13, 2023

Mr Rahman also congratulated the team of "Elephant Whisperers", which won the Oscar in the "Best Documentary Short Film" category. ''Congratulations @guneetm and @EarthSpectrum, you've opened the floodgates of inspiration for indian film makers! Jai ho,'' he wrote.

The singer-composer had earlier expressed that he wanted "Naatu Naatu" to win the academy award. He told ANI, ''I want Naatu-Naatu to win awards, I want them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us will lift India up and the concentration of our culture will become higher.''

The song won over a group of tough rivals, including Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's "Raise Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All At Once and "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.

The electrifying song was also performed at the Oscars ceremony by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." He sang the melody of the 70s pop hit Top Of The World with his own version of the lyrics: "There was only one wish on my mind. ... RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Earlier this January, 'Naatu Naatu' also won the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023.