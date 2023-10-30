'It's Ok To Not Be Ok': Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji's Post On Mental Health

Mr Premji's post has amassed over 5,000 views on X

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji took to X, formerly Twitter and urged people to break the barriers surrounding mental health. Mr Premji also said that it's okay to not feel okay at times.

Rishad Premji on X wrote, "We should relentlessly break barriers so that we talk about mental health with the same comfort we talk about our physical health. It's ok to not be ok at times."

See the post here:

We should relentlessly break barriers so that we talk about mental health with the same comfort we talk about our physical health. It's ok to not be ok at times. pic.twitter.com/7zNpPU91U2 — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) October 30, 2023

Mr Premji's post has amassed over 5,000 views on X and an array of comments.

A user wrote, "Makes sense."

Another user commented, "Very true Sir."

Well, this is not the first time he has spoken about the importance of mental health. Earlier, Mr Premji wrote, "Mental health and depression is a disease like any other disease. It is incredibly important that we be there for our friends, family and colleagues especially in these difficult, isolating times."

Mental health and depression is a disease like any other disease. It is incredibly important that we be there for our friends, family and colleagues especially in these difficult, isolating times. pic.twitter.com/ir78cMOwgo — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) October 26, 2020

Mr Premji made headlines after he took a voluntary cut in his salary for the fiscal year 2023. He has made $951,353 in total annual compensation this year, which is almost 50% ($8,67,669) less than his previous year's earnings. In 2022, Mr. Premji's compensation as Executive Chairman of the Board was $1,819,022.

Rishad joined Wipro in 2007 and worked in several roles before becoming Executive Chairman in 2019. He started as a general manager in Wipro's Banking and Financial Services business, went on to head Investor Relations, and then led Wipro's Strategy and M&A.