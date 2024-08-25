Italian Thief Puts Stealing On Hold To Read A Book About Greek Mythology, Caught

Homeowner reportedly woke up and confronted the suspect, engrossed in the book.

A would-be burglar in Rome was arrested after pausing mid-robbery to read a book on Greek mythology, according to Italian media. The 38-year-old allegedly entered a flat in the Prati district of the Italian capital through a balcony but got sidetracked when he found a book about Homer's Iliad on a bedside table, the BBC reported.

The 71-year-old homeowner reportedly woke up and confronted the suspect, engrossed in the book.

News of the botched robbery caught the attention of the book's author, who told local media he wanted to send the man a copy so he could "finish" his reading.

After being surprised by the homeowner, the alleged thief attempted to flee the scene by escaping through the same balcony, but he was arrested shortly afterwards. He reportedly told the police that he had climbed the building to visit someone he knew and said, "I thought I had ended up in a B&B, saw the book, and started to read it."

Giovanni Nucci, the author of The Gods at Six O'Clock, which explores the Iliad from the gods' perspective, told Il Messaggero: "It's fantastic. I'd like to find the person caught red-handed and give him the book because he was likely arrested halfway through reading it. I'd like him to be able to finish it. It's a surreal story, but also full of humanity."

The thief was also reportedly carrying a bag containing expensive clothing, allegedly stolen from another house earlier that evening. Mr. Nucci, whose favourite deity is Hermes-the god of thieves and literature, "It all makes sense now."