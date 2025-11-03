"Isolated Myself, Gained 45 kg": IAS Officer Shares Struggles Behind UPSC Success

The UPSC exam is among the toughest in India, demanding immense hard work, consistency, and dedication from aspirants. IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Pari Bishnoi recently shared her inspiring UPSC journey, emphasising that "the real victory is when you don't quit". In a viral video on Instagram, Bishnoi opened up about the significant physical and mental health challenges she faced after failing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam on her first attempt in 2017. Following the failure, she moved back to her hometown in Rajasthan and went through a period of isolation and stress, which negatively impacted her mental and physical health.

She admitted to stress eating, which led to a 45-kilo weight gain, leaving her feeling both physically and emotionally drained. However, everything changed when she received an interview call for a subsequent attempt. The call sparked a transformation within her and she chose to fight not just for a rank, but for her own personal growth and self-improvement. She then adopted a disciplined lifestyle, lifted weights, ate a balanced diet, and practiced self-discipline to regain her fitness and confidence. She eventually cleared the UPSC exam in 2019, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 30.

Sharing her journey on Instagram, she reflected on her struggles and the transformation that led to her success, ending with a powerful "don't quit" message. Through her story, she urged other aspirants currently in a "dark place" not to give up.

"The real victory is when you ‘DON'T QUIT' If you're in a dark place right now - You're not stuck. You're not broken. You can change your life. Its completely in your own hands," she wrote on Instagram.

Her message resonated deeply with aspirants nationwide, serving as a reminder that setbacks are a stepping stone to success. Her post drew an outpouring of admiration on social media, with users praising her honesty and determination.

One user wrote, "Maam you are an inspiration. I almost quit, convinced that failure was all I deserved. But you reminded me that sometimes, one person's belief can bring back all the lost hope."

Another commented, "Some battles aren't fought to prove others wrong, but to prove yourself right ...to yourself." A third added, "You are such an inspiration mam,behind your grace we can feel your efforts and hard work."

Bishnoi is currently an IAS officer with the Sikkim cadre.