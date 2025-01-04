Is Tom Holland Quitting Acting? Spider-Man Star Provides Update

Hollywood star Tom Holland has opened up on his future in the industry, revealing that he plans to leave acting once he becomes a parent. Speaking to Men's Health in a recent interview, the 28-year-old actor shared his desire to live a more normal life and dedicate himself fully to family.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Holland said, adding: "Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Holland has been dating Hollywood actress Zendaya since 2021 and the couple has been going stronger than ever. They even own a multi-million dollar home together in London's Richmond.

Holland's previous sabbatical

This is not the first instance when Holland has talked about retiring from acting or taking a break from it. In 2023, Holland decided to take a break from acting after producing and starring in the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

"I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I'm no stranger to hard work, I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me," said Holland.

"There did come a time when I was sort of, 'I need to have a break'. I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he continued.

During the sabbatical, Holland joined his two brothers in a gold tournament alongside English professional Tommy Fleetwood and won the contest.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the news, social media users said although it would be disappointing to see the talented actor step back from the big screen, it was perhaps the best decision to give time to family.

"While this makes me a little bit sad, considering he is such a great actor, I completely understand and respect his thoughts on this," said one user, while another added: "That is a bummer. Will miss him on the screen."

A third commented: "As a parent myself, I encourage it. Life moves too quickly and kids grow up fast."

The British actor has a busy couple of years ahead as he will be returning to don the Spider-Man costume for the fourth installment of the franchise before possibly making an appearance in the Avengers movie as well.

Holland will also be starring in Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie, Odyseyy, set to release in July 2026. He will be joining a stellar ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.