Actor Tom Holland Announces Break From Acting After Latest Role 'Broke Him'

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor has decided to take a break from acting after producing and starring in the new Apple TV+ series, "The Crowded Room." He said that the show did break him, "It was a tough time, for sure."

Speaking to ExtraTV about what prompted him to take a year-long sabbatical from acting, he said, "I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer," Mr Holland said. "I'm no stranger to hard work, I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me.

"There did come a time when I was sort of, 'I need to have a break'. I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he continued.

The 27-year-old actor plays the role of Danny Sullivan in the Apple TV+ anthology show, which explores the true and inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness.

"The Crowded Room" is a 10-episode limited series about a man who is arrested following his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979.

In the psychological thriller, Holland plays Danny Sullivan, a character based on Billy Mulligan, a man known as The Campus Rapist and the subject of a highly publicised court case in the late 1970s.

The first three episodes of the show will start streaming on Apple TV+ starting June 9 and release an episode a week every Friday after that until July 28.