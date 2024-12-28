Several US Restaurants Not Using "100% Real Eggs" In Their Meals, Finds Survey

Eggs are a popular breakfast staple enjoyed worldwide. Given their widespread availability and mass production on egg farms, many assume they are free from adulteration. However, when ordering an egg sandwich at a drive-thru, customers typically expect to find a genuine egg inside. But a recent investigation by Fox Business has revealed that several of the US's biggest fast food franchises don't use "real whole eggs" in their breakfast meals. The report highlighting major restaurants that still serve whole eggs-and the findings may surprise you.

According to Fox News, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) notes food manufacturers often use pasteurised egg products because of their convenience and ease in handling and storing. Egg products are also required to be edible without additional preparation to ensure food safety, according to the FSIS. This makes egg products processed in sanitary facilities that are inspected by the department of agriculture more appealing to fast-food chains, restaurants, and care facilities like hospitals and nursing homes.

Here's a look at five fast-food chains that don't have items containing whole eggs on their menus.

Starbucks' breakfast sandwich claims to contain "whole eggs," but includes additives like water, soybean oil, and citric acid. Similarly, egg bites list egg whites with additional ingredients.

Dunkin' advertises using "real whole eggs" in its breakfast items, but additives like water, modified corn starch, and citric acid are included.

Subway's eggs comprise additives such as dextrose, guar gum, propylene glycol, and glycerin.Subway is working toward using cage-free eggs but has yet to make a full-scale transition because of supply issues.

Chick-fil-A wants to ensure 100% cage-free eggs. Its egg products currently, however, have eggs, water, and additives in them.

Burger King does not serve 100% whole eggs; it serves a liquid egg-pasteurised mixture with several additives.

Despite these findings, five major companies-McDonald's, Taco Bell, Panera, Wendy's, and Whataburger-serve 100% whole eggs in their breakfast items. Fox Business' investigation highlights the varying egg sourcing practices among fast food chains, with some using whole eggs and others relying on egg mixtures with additives.