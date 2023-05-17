'Is It Time For My Bollywood Debut?' US Envoy Meets Shah Rukh Khan At 'Mannat'

US envoy Eric Garcetti with actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The 26th United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, who recently assumed office on May 11, 2023, met Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday at the bunglow of actor 'Mannat' in Mumbai and shared his experience on social media with its followers.

In his tweet, he said that he discussed Bollywood and its "huge cultural impact" across the globe and also asked his followers jokingly if it was his time to make a debut in Hindi films.

"Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence in Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," he tweeted.

Is it time for my Bollywood debut? 😉 Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndiapic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

Mr Garcetti also shared pictures with SRK where he can be seen posing for the camera. In another picture, Garcetti holds a yellow football in his hand while he is surrounded by Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his wife, Gauri Khan.

The Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan, is seen standing next to the envoy, dressed in a full-sleeve black t-shirt paired with black pants and a golf cap.

Mr Garcetti's Mumbai visit comes a day after he visited 'Sabarmati Ashram' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where locals welcomed him with garlands. He greeted people there with the traditional "Namaste".

Humbled by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. I reflected on his message of non-violence, which continues to inspire the pursuit of equality across the world. Thank you to the staff and caretakers of the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati for this wonderful experience.… pic.twitter.com/d7bxh1NeWS — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 15, 2023

Earlier on May 11, Garcetti and the envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar, and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.