Earning Rs 2 Lakh But No Rs 1 Lakh SIP? It's A Spending Problem, Says Investor

Sourav Dutta, a Europe-based investor, sparked a social media discussion on financial discipline after he made a bold statement on how much one should save a month. In a tweet, Mr Dutta said that if someone is earning Rs 2 lakh per month but doesn't have Rs 1 lakh to invest in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the issue isn't with their income, but rather with their spending habits. His tweet suggests that the person's inability to save or invest Rs 1L is due to poor financial management and overspending, rather than a lack of income.

"If you are earning 2L/m and don't have 1L in SIP, then you don't have an income problem. You have a spending problem my friend," he wrote on X.

The statement sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users questioning the feasibility of saving 50% of one's salary. Several people pointed out that saving half of a ₹2 lakh monthly income might not be practical or realistic for many individuals, considering expenses like rent, utilities, food, transportation, and other necessities.

One user mocked him saying, "If you are earning 2L/m and have 1L in SIP then you don't have financial and investment diversification knowledge and probably following some trader on X."

Another commented, "That's practically not possible, if someone earning 2L means he want to leave a decent life with family, his Home loan EMI will be 60-70K, and car EMI of 15-20L. 25% investment of total salary is what we require and good enough to live a peaceful live post-retirement life."

A third said, "Anyone earning 2L/m also would have expenses in same proportion. Not sure who puts 50% in SIPs. Savings and investments should be across a diverse spectrum, not just limited to SIPs. You don't put all your eggs in one basket."

A fourth added, "Broad statement to make. When you have 70k-1L in rents in Mumbai, you can't SIP 1L even you wish for. Like sacrifice youth for a luxurious old age."

Notably, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have revolutionised the investment landscape in India, gaining immense popularity as a preferred saving and wealth accumulation tool. An increasing number of Indians are shifting away from traditional saving instruments and embracing SIPs, drawn by their potential for better returns.