How An Ancient Indian Gift Became The World's Ultimate Soft Power

Every year on June 21, more than 175 countries pause to stretch, breathe, and bend together. Behind this global moment lies one of the most remarkable stories of cultural diplomacy in modern history. What began as an ancient Indian spiritual practice has transformed into a worldwide symbol of wellness and unity. Through sustained efforts, including its recognition by the United Nations, yoga has become a bridge across cultures, showcasing India's soft power while promoting health, mindfulness, and harmony on a truly global scale.

From A UN Floor To 190 Nations

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131, recognising its universal appeal. The draft resolution was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states, according to United Nations. The proposal came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told the General Assembly: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature."

A 5,000-Year-Old Practice Goes Global

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that combines physical postures, breathing, and meditation. It originated over 5,000 years ago. In 2016, UNESCO inscribed yoga on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, noting that it is based on unifying the mind with the body and soul to allow for greater mental, spiritual and physical wellbeing.

The Numbers Behind the Movement

From a modest participation of 9.59 crore individuals in 2018, International Yoga Day celebrations have grown exponentially. In 2024, an estimated 24.53 crore people joined celebrations worldwide.



The Numbers Behind the Movement

From a modest participation of 9.59 crore individuals in 2018, International Yoga Day celebrations have grown exponentially. In 2024, an estimated 24.53 crore people joined celebrations worldwide. As of 2023, over 300 million people practice yoga worldwide. The global yoga market was valued at US $113.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US $167.5 billion by 2030.

India's Masterstroke in Soft Power

The Ministry of AYUSH has signed bilateral agreements with countries such as Japan, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Ecuador to promote yoga-based interventions for mental health and chronic disease management. Indian embassies across the world host yoga events annually, reinforcing India's identity as the spiritual home of the practice.

The official theme for International Yoga Day 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," with the main celebration set to take place in Kolkata on 21 June. What began in ancient Indian forests is today a billion-dollar global movement. Yoga belongs to everyone, yet it will always belong to India.