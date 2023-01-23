Instagram Influencer Fined ₹ 17,000 For Stopping Car On Highway To Shoot Reel

The Ghaziabad Police slapped a fine of Rs 17,000 for violating traffic rules

In the era of social media and Instagram influencers, the trend of making short videos i.e. reels has become pretty common. On a daily basis, several people are seen recording Instagram reels to gain more followers. But these acts can sometimes land people in trouble. An Instagram influencer from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad learned this the hard way after she stopped her car midway on a highway to make a reel. As her video attracted criticism, the Ghaziabad Police slapped a fine of Rs 17,000 for violating road safety rules.

The influencer, identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, who has 6,52,000 followers on Instagram, is seen in the viral video stopping her car midway on a highway. As the video progresses, she is seen walking on the roadside and striking several poses as other vehicles pass by.

After the video went viral, the Ghaziabad traffic police took to Twitter and said that action was taken against the vehicle's owner for violation of traffic rules. A fine of Rs 17,000 has also been levied on the Instagram influencer. The tweet also informed that the incident took place in Sahibabad.

The tweet reads as "Charges have been registered at Thana Sahibabad in relation to the viral video on social media by a girl making a reel on the elevated road under Thana Sahibabad area. Advance legal action is being taken. The said car has been challaned by the traffic police for Rs 17,000 - ACP Sahibabad."

थाना साहिबाबाद क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एलिवेटिड रोड पर युवती द्वारा रील बनाते हुये सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो के सम्बन्ध मे थाना साहिबाबाद पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा उक्त कार का 17000 रु0 का चालान किया गया है-एसीपी साहिबाबाद pic.twitter.com/z0byqdvAt7 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Ms Khutail addressed the incident on her Instagram stories and told her followers that she will go live on Instagram on Monday evening to give a clarification. She wrote, "Many people are messaging me in this regard, I'll clear everything this evening during live. Let's connect live."