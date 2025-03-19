IndiGo Seats Malfunction In Viral Video, Airline Apologises For "Anomaly"

A terrifying moment occurred on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Lucknow when a passenger's seat began violently swaying post-takeoff, triggering what he described as a 'mini heart attack.' He documented the incident in an Instagram video, prompting an apology and assurance of investigation from the airline.

"The first time it happened, it was a terrifying feeling tbh. Never experienced anything like this. The seats could literally swing back and forth," Daksh Sethi wrote on Instagram.

He mentioned that the crew quickly moved them to vacant seats and arranged for maintenance personnel to inspect the issue after landing.

"It may not seem like a major issue, but I wouldn't want an elderly person with a medical condition sitting on such a seat mid-flight," the passenger remarked.

In the video, he and two other passengers are seen sitting in a row of seats that suddenly begins to sway. Later, Mr Sethi describes the experience as terrifying and points to the incident as a sign of poor aircraft maintenance.

See the video here:

The airline dropped a comment on Mr Sethi's video. "Mr. Sethi, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely apologise for your onboard experience. Apparently this was an anomaly (sic), a very unusual occurrence as these seats have a locking mechanism," the airline wrote,

"Please be assured that your feedback is being taken extremely seriously and this will be investigated thoroughly. We understand our crew responded promptly to address the situation and provided you with an alternate seat. The safety and comfort of our customers remain our top most priority. We appreciate your feedback and assure you of our continued commitment to providing a safe, hassle-free, and enjoyable travel experience to all our customers. Team IndiGo," it added.

The social media users had a mixed reaction over the incident.

A user wrote, "BYOS - bring your own seat."

Another user wrote, "I liked how you shared your experience and not blasted the airline for not doing their job right. It speaks volumes about you."

The third user wrote, "This is happening too much these days due to lack of competition. Indigo is in the worst condition in the last 7/8 months. I have travelled 2 times with @indigo.6e, which had damaged seats both times."