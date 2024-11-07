Indian-Origin Woman Buys House Where Matthew Perry Was Found Dead, Performs 'Puja'

Built in 1965, the 3,500-square-foot, midcentury modern home has four bedrooms, ocean views, wine storage

Anita Lallian, a real estate developer and film producer with Indian roots, has purchased Matthew Perry's stunning Los Angeles home in Pacific Palisades for a whopping $8.55 million. Mr Lallian shared that she isn't just excited about the property's luxurious features and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, but she's also committed to honouring the legacy of its former owner. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Anita shared her vision for the property, emphasising that her decision to buy was driven by her love for the house, not its tragic past. Before moving in, Ms Lalliam and her family also performed a customary 'puja' and prayer ceremony to honour the actor's spirit and legacy.

“We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, Brooke Elliott-Laurinkus, said she had an amazing 'off-market' property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was 'the one' and decided to write an offer on it immediately,'' she wrote in an Instagram post, along with pictures of the property.

''As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it's customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing,'' she added.

The real estate developer also said she plans to keep some of the legacy the 'Friends' star left behind including the iconic Batman logo in the pool.

''We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner's life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home. We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The Batman logo in the pool is staying,'' she wrote.

Built in 1965, the 3,500-square-foot, midcentury modern home has four bedrooms, ocean views, wine storage and walls of glass. As per New York Times, Mr Perry bought the place in 2020 for $6 million.

Matthew Perry, beloved for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom 'Friends', died at his home last October. He was 54 years old. Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in shock. According to the official autopsy report, his cause of death was determined to be the acute effects of ketamine, combined with accidental drowning in the hot tub.

