Indian-Origin Woman Murdered In Canada, Suspect Likely Fled To India

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against an Indian-origin man after a 27-year-old woman, believed to be of Indian heritage, was murdered last week.

27-year-old Manpreet Singh, a resident of Brampton, is wanted for the second-degree murder of Amanpreet Saini.

The police said that the body of Saini was discovered with "traumatic injuries" in a park in Lincoln on October 21.

"Investigators have information to suggest that Singh fled the country shortly after Amanpreet's body was discovered," the Niagara Regional Police Service said in an official statement.

"This is believed to have been a targeted attack with no ongoing threat to public safety," they said.

They also released a picture of Singh and asked the public to "not approach" him if he is seen.

"Call 911 immediately," the police said.

Singh, whose family is from Punjab, has fled to India, sources told NDTV.

The Canadian security agencies have now contacted their Indian counterparts for his arrest, sources said.

Saini, originally from Punjab's Sangrur district, had reportedly been living in Toronto for the past few years.