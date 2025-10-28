Advertisement

Indian-Origin Woman Murdered In Canada, Suspect Likely Fled To India

The police said that the body of 27-year-old Amanpreet Saini was discovered with "traumatic injuries" in a park in Lincoln.

Manpreet Singh is wanted for the second-degree murder of Amanpreet Saini
  • A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against an Indian-origin man for the murder of a woman
  • Manpreet Singh is wanted for second-degree murder of Amanpreet Saini, believed to be of Indian heritage
  • Singh, whose family is from Punjab, has fled to India, sources said
New Delhi:

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued against an Indian-origin man after a 27-year-old woman, believed to be of Indian heritage, was murdered last week.

27-year-old Manpreet Singh, a resident of Brampton, is wanted for the second-degree murder of Amanpreet Saini.

The police said that the body of Saini was discovered with "traumatic injuries" in a park in Lincoln on October 21.

"Investigators have information to suggest that Singh fled the country shortly after Amanpreet's body was discovered," the Niagara Regional Police Service said in an official statement.

"This is believed to have been a targeted attack with no ongoing threat to public safety," they said.

They also released a picture of Singh and asked the public to "not approach" him if he is seen.

"Call 911 immediately," the police said.

Image

Singh, whose family is from Punjab, has fled to India, sources told NDTV.

The Canadian security agencies have now contacted their Indian counterparts for his arrest, sources said.

Saini, originally from Punjab's Sangrur district, had reportedly been living in Toronto for the past few years.

