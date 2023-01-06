Indian-Origin Doctor Saves Passenger Whose Heart Stopped Twice On London To India Flight

The passenger was left safe and stable with the emergency team at Mumbai Airport.

An Indian-origin doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved a passenger's life on a long-haul flight to India. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, who is a consultant hepatologist in Birmingham, was on a 10-hour flight when a 43-year-old old man went into cardiac arrest and collapsed in the aisle. Aided by medical supplies on board and items from passengers, Dr Vemala twice resuscitated his fellow passenger and stated that he would remember the experience for the rest of his life.

"Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, one of our consultant hepatologists, saved the life of a passenger who suffered two cardiac arrests mid-flight. With limited supplies, Dr Vemala was able to resuscitate him before handing over to emergency crews on the ground," University Hospitals Birmingham wrote on Twitter.

According to a press note, Dr Vemala was flying from the United Kingdom to India in November to take his mother back to their home town of Bangalore, when cabin crew on board an Air India flight started calling for a doctor when a passenger went into cardiac arrest. The man, who had no previous medical history, had collapsed in the aisle of the airplane, following which Dr Vemala rushed to resuscitate him.

It took the doctor about an hour of resuscitation before the passenger regained consciousness. During this time, Dr Vemala asked the cabin crew on board if they had any medication. "Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support," he said. However, he added that "Apart from oxygen and an automated external defibrillator, there was no other equipment on board to monitor how he was doing."

After speaking to other passengers on board the flight, Dr Vemala was thankfully able to get his hands on a heart-rate monitor, blood pressure machine, pulse oximeter and glucose meter to check the man's vital. But the passenger, who was speaking with the doctor after regaining consciousness, abruptly went into cardiac arrest again, requiring even more lengthy resuscitation.

As per the press release, Dr Vemala said, "In total, he was without a good pulse or decent blood pressure for nearly two hours of the flight, alongside the cabin crew, we were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total. It was extremely scary for us all, especially the other passengers, and it was quite emotional."

With a growing concern for the passenger's condition, the pilot arranged for a landing at Mumbai Airport where emergency crews took over and the passenger was taken to safety.

"I remember it was extremely emotional for us all when we heard we could land in Mumbai. By the time we landed the passenger had been resuscitated and was able to speak with me. Nevertheless, I insisted he go to a hospital to be checked over," the doctor said.

Dr Vemala also added that the patient thanked him with tears in his eyes. The passenger was left safe and stable with the emergency team at Mumbai Airport.