Indian Businessman Gifts Son Rs 5-Crore Lamborghini Huracan STO On 18th Birthday

Tarun Rungta received the gift in March but the video started gaining traction on social media now.

An Indian businessman has gifted a Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologato) to his son on his 18th birthday. Tarun Rungta received the gift in March, but its video started trending online after he posted the car's video on Instagram. The youngster added several hashtags to express his happiness and thanked his father for the gift. The businessman, UAE-based Vivek Kumar Rungta, reportedly spent more than Rs 5 crore on the Lamborghini Huracan STO. He owns VKR Group, an investment firm, which has a big business in the Middle East.

In the caption for his video, Tarun said on Instagram, "Overflowing love and gratitude to my amazing DAD @vivekkumarrungta for making my 18th birthday beyond magical with the gift of my dream car! Your love and support mean everything to me."

His Instagram bio also describes him as a "Lamborghini enthusiast" who is "just thinking about cars".

The accompanying footage shows the father-son duo entering a Lamborghini dealership with other family members. The car is seen in a corner, covered in a black cloth.

As the cloth is taken off, a beaming Tarun is seen recording the unveiling of his gift. The sports car's colour was Giallo Belenus, as per Lamborghini listing.

Finally, the family was presented with keys to the sparkling new car and a cake was cut before they drove out of the dealership.

In 2023, Mr Rungta had bought a Hummer as birthday gift, according to his Instagram profile.

The Huracan STO is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 that powers only the rear wheels. The car produces a power of 631bhp at 8000 rpm and can reach 0-11 kmph in e seconds.