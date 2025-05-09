How To Keep Your Pets Safe During Drills? Internet Explains

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pet owners are using social media to share safety tips amid drills. Confusion arose during drills, prompting concerns about pet safety. Experts advise desensitizing pets to sounds and creating safe spaces.

Amid a series of mock drills across the country to be prepared in the wake of escalating tensions with Pakistan, pet owners are turning to social media to share strategies for ensuring their animals' safety during this time.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, recently initiated Operation Abhyaas, a large-scale emergency preparedness exercise across 244 districts across India. Activities included air-raid siren tests, blackout simulations, and evacuation drills.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, residents reported confusion during the drills, particularly regarding the safety of their pets. Soon, social media platforms became a hub for them to find advice on how to prepare their pets.

Tips for Handling Pets During Mock Drills

1. Stay Calm: Pets can sense your anxiety, so it's essential to remain calm and composed during mock drills.



2. Prepare Them in Advance: Gradually introduce your pet to the sounds and sights of a mock drill to minimize stress.



3. Create a Safe Space: Designate a quiet area for your pet to retreat to during the drill.



4. Use Positive Reinforcement: Reward your pet with treats and praise for calm behavior.



5. Practice Regularly: Regular mock drills can help your pet become more confident and prepared.

Pet-Friendly Mock Drill Ideas

1. Sound Desensitization: Play recorded sirens or alarm sounds to help your pet get accustomed to the noise.



2. Evacuation Drill: Practice safely evacuating your pet from the house or a designated area.



3. Emergency Kit: Prepare a pet emergency kit with essentials like food, water, and medication.