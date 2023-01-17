In Pics: National Security Guard Releases Yearly Calendar, Checkout The Black Cats In Action

The NSG was founded to combat terrorist activities.

India's National Security Guard (NSG), commonly known as "Black Cats," was raised in 1984 as a Federal Contingency Force with a primary mandate to undertake specific anti-terrorist and anti-hijack operations.

The NSG's history is loaded with admirable examples of anti-terrorist operations that were effective and carried out with professionalism and competence.

Today, the commando force released its beautiful yearly calendar on its Twitter handle and on its website. The calendar contains stunning images of the commandos in action.

Have a look at the yearly calendar:

January:

February: March: April: May: June:

July:

August:

September:

October: November: December: According to a release by the organisation, in recent times, the NSG has developed a niche capability in anti-drone operations and also upgraded its night fighting capability. The NSG has also developed its own dual-purpose K9 squad, wherein the K9s perform both assault and IED detection functions. The Officers and Men of NSG, a unique amalgam of the best from the army, the para-military and the police forces, are ever ready for service to the nation with the utmost commitment and dedication.' JioSaavn.com Listen to the latest songs, only on Promoted Last year in October, the National Security Guard (NSG) shifted around 900 of its commandos from performing VIP security duties to training in specialist counter-terror operations as part of its original charter. The NSG, when it was raised, was modelled on the patterns of foreign special forces like the SAS of the UK and the GSG-9 of Germany, but it has now included the best practices of some other elite forces over the years for updated combat preparedness.