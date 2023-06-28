In Pics: Icon Of The Seas, World's Largest Cruise Ship, Makes Maiden Voyage

It can hold about 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members

The world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, officially sailed the open ocean for the first time after completing its first sea trials in Turku, Finland on June 22. As per CNN, Royal Caribbean International's Icon of the Seas is a mammoth 365 meters long and will weigh a projected 250,800 tonnes. It can hold about 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members.

Over 450 specialists have run four days of preliminary tests on the ship's main engines, bow, and propellers, as well as checking noise and vibration levels, as per a release. After preliminary tests, Icon has returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard and will debut out of South Florida in January 2024.

The luxurious cruise will offer vacationers the world's largest waterpark at sea, dubbed Category 6 and featuring six water slides.

''It's thrilling you never dared to imagine and next-level chill you never dreamed possible. Let your adrenaline surge at the largest waterpark at sea or conquer an all-out test of courage dangling high above the ocean,'' Royal Caribbean says.

It will also offer a resort getaway, a beach escape, a theme park, and over "40 ways to dine, drink, and be entertained," according to the company.

Guests who want a more leisurely experience can also relax in the boat's seven pools and nine whirlpools.

Other attractions include an aqua park for families, a swim-up bar, exclusive dining experiences, arcades, live music, and shows.

Visitors can begin their journey in Miami and spend seven nights onboard the Icon sailing through the eastern or western Caribbean with ports of call including the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras St. Maarten, and St. Thomas, as perUSA Today.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we've taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”