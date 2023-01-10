In Memoir, Prince Harry Speaks On Row Between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

Kate wanted Charlotte's dress remade before Harry and Meghans wedding.

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir, "Spare," was finally released at midnight, but much of its information has already been leaked to the media, exposing the most bizarre family secrets.

The New York Post reports that Prince Harry also shared the heated text exchanges between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle regarding wedding clothes, which culminated to a bitter argument.

The news outlet reported that Prince Harry claims Middleton, 41, started a passive-aggressive argument via text message four days before his 2018 wedding to Markle, 41. Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 7, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. According to Harry, Middleton messaged Markle to complain that the youngster's dress did not fit correctly.

"Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on a home," the Kate allegedly wrote to Meghan.

"Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8 a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing," Meghan asked.

"No, the dresses need to be remade," Kate responded.

"I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day," Meghan responded.

Kate closed that conversation with "fine."

In his book, Harry described the outfits as "French couture," hand-sewn to precise specifications without a fitting. Finding that the dress didn't fit precisely "wasn't a big shock," according to the Duke of Sussex.