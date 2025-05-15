"Cried Their Eyes Out": Royal Insider On Meghan, Kate's Bridesmaid Dress Fight

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton got into an argument over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress back in 2018, and the fight reportedly left the two in tears, according to a royal staffer quoted in Tom Quinn's biography, 'Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants'.

Initial reports suggested that Meghan and Kate disagreed over the fit of Charlotte's dress. Later, in an interview with Oprah in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex said it was Kate who made her weep and then apologised with a handwritten card and a flower bouquet.

Now, the royal staffer has revealed neither was entirely accurate. "I can tell you that all the papers and commentators got this wrong. The truth is that, as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset," the staffer told Mr Quinn, as per Newsweek.

He added, "The truth is that during the discussions about [Charlotte's] bridesmaid's dress, Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment. Both women were crying their eyes out!"

In his 2023 memoir, 'Spare', Prince Harry also shared the heated text exchanges between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over Princess Charlotte's wedding clothes.

According to Harry, Kate started a passive-aggressive argument via text message four days before his 2018 wedding to Meghan. Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. Harry claimed Kate messaged Meghan to complain that Charlotte's dress did not fit properly.

"Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home," Kate allegedly wrote to Meghan.

"Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8 am. Here, at KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing," Meghan replied.

"No, the dresses need to be remade," Kate responded.

"I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day," Markle said.

Kate closed that conversation with "fine."

Prince Harry and William continue to be estranged. The UK media assessed that their feud had become so bitter that it was unclear if they could ever reconcile.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family. The couple with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, relocated to California in 2020.