'Impressive': Elon Musk Praises Mark Zuckerberg In Rare Exchange, Post Is Viral

Billionaires and tech titans - SpaceX boss Elon Musk and Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg - have been in the news for their rivalry. A lot of buzz was created after they responded to each other's cage match challenge. Further, the launch of Meta's Threads as Twitter's rival added fuel to the fire with Mr Musk accusing Mr Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property". However, in a rare incident, Mr Musk praised Meta boss on Tuesday after the company's most recent AI model, Llama 3.1, was released. This model, according to Meta, performs better than OpenAI's GPT-4 and is now available for free usage by the general public since it is open-source.

The richest man in the world commented on a post on X (formerly Twitter) made by Andrej Karpathy, the former director of Tesla AI, saying, "It is impressive, and Zuck does deserve credit for open-sourcing."

It is impressive and Zuck does deserve credit for open-sourcing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions on social media. Many people appreciated Elon Musk for crediting the tech billionaire.

"Elon hugs Zuck ... @sama is cornered," said a user.

Another wrote, "Musk approves Zuck"

A third said, "You are a fair man, Elon. This is what positive competition looks like. You deserve much more love than you're receiving these days."

"I think Mark and Elon should work together but you know Egos will not let them even touch anything the other touch," remarked a fourth user.

"Credit where it's due," said another.

"Strange to see Musk & Zuck come to similar conclusions, but refreshing," said a person.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's unique way of celebrating Independence Day sparked a social media spat with fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk.

On July 4th, Mr Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram showcasing himself wakeboarding while sporting a tuxedo, holding an American flag, and enjoying a beverage. The video garnered significant attention, with fans praising his enthusiasm. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a different approach. Musk commented on the video, seemingly taking a jab at Zuckerberg's lifestyle. "May he continue to have fun on his yachts," Musk wrote sarcastically. "I prefer to work." This comment hints at a potential difference in priorities between the two tech leaders.