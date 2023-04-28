'I'm Not Okay': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Talking About Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce with Kanye West.

The trailer of the third season of 'The Kardashians' dropped on Thursday and it showed Kim, one of the biggest names in the reality show business, breaking down. The emotional moment occurred when the 42-year-old was talking about her tumultuous divorce with Kanye West, according to Variety. 'The Kardashians' stars Kim's mother Kris Jenner and her four sisters - Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The outlet said the third season will premiere on Hulu on May 25.

In the clip of the trailer, Khloe asks Kim if she is okay, to which she replies, "No, I'm not okay."

She also talks about the finalisation of her divorce from the rapper, who has officially changed his name to Ye. "He has made up the most insane narrative... we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids," Kim Kardashian is heard saying in the clip, referring to the comments made by Kanye West about her parenting style.

The trailer also talks about a health scare that that Khloe went through.

The Kardashian family starred in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for 20 seasons before making the move to Hulu's 'The Kardashians'.

Kim recently said that she doesn't mind quitting the showbiz for being a lawyer "full time". Speaking at the TIME100 summit, she said, "The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I brought my sister Khloe to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her", as per People Magazine.

Kim's reform work began in October 2017 after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since October 1996 after being convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

In December 2021, she passed the first-year law students' examination after first revealing in May 2019 that she was choosing to follow in the footsteps of her father Robert Kardashian Senior - the attorney who got OJ Simpson acquitted in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.