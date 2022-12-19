If Shah Rukh Khan 'Ever' Quits Acting, His Plan Includes Opening Pathaan Catering, Baazigar Bakery

Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after four years

Actor Shah Rukh Khan revealed his new surprising career goal if he ever 'quit' acting. The 57-year-old actor who is busy promoting his upcoming movie, 'Pathaan' was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The actor talked about his love for the game and his upcoming movie. The 'Chak De' actor talked about his 4-year-long break and during the interview with cricketer Robin Uthappa he shared that he only planned to take a break for one year.

The actor shared that his break got stretched because of the lockdown and he got time to become fit and learn cooking and cleaning. "I got to spend a lot of time with my kids, physically I became very fit. I started working out because there was nothing else to do. All of us were at home and locked up so I would work out in the gym, I would work in the kitchen, would wash some clothes, I did all the household work and became fit (laughs). But it was great fun," he said. SRK also revealed that he has learnt to make Italian cuisine during the lockdown.

Further in the conversation, Shah Rukh revealed that if he ever quit acting, he will get into a business. He jokingly said, "I can open Pathaan Catering, Baazigar Bakery and Dilwale Dulhaniya Sweet Shop."

Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after four years. The actor was last in 2018's 'Zero'. Pathan also features Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan has multiple films releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films this year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.