'If Operations Continue...': Colombian Kidnappers On Release Of Luis Diaz's Father

Luis Diaz's father was kidnapped on October 28.

Colombian rebels have asked for "security guarantees" before releasing soccer star Luis Diaz's father. According to a BBC report, National Liberation Army (ELN) said that the ongoing military and police search "will delay the release and increase the risks". Luis Manuel Diaz has been in captivity since October 28. He was kidnapped at gunpoint along with his wife in Barrancas, Colombia. While the woman was released on the same day, Mr Diaz is still with the guerrilla group.

A massive search operation was launched by the Colombian police after the news of Mr Diaz's kidnapping surfaced. They even deployed helicopters to search for the soccer star's father.

ELN said it intends to release Luis Diaz's father "as soon as possible".

But in a statement signed by commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz, the group added that the current scale of the search operation undertaken by the Colombian authorities was delaying that process, the BBC further said citing local media.

"We are making efforts to avoid incidents with government forces. The area is still militarised, they are carrying out flyovers, disembarking troops, broadcasting and offering rewards as part of an intense search operation," the statement further said.

"This situation is not allowing for the execution of the release plan quickly and safely, where Mr Luis Manuel Diaz is not at risk. If operations continue in the area, they will delay the release and increase the risks," it added.

The group also said that it understands the anguish of Mr Diaz's family, but need "security guarantees for the development of the liberation operation".

Meanwhile, the Colombian international begged the guerrilla group to release his father after scoring on his return to action for Liverpool.

After heading in a stoppage-time equaliser to prevent Liverpool suffering a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Diaz displayed a t-shirt saying "freedom for Dad".