Colombian Presidential Candidate In "Critical" Condition After Shooting: Doctors

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who was shot in the head while campaigning in Bogota Uribe, a 39-year-old conservative senator, was shot twice in the head and once in the leg by a 15-year-old suspected hitman while giving a speech on June 7. earlier this month, was in an "extremely critical" condition, doctors warned Monday.

He has been in hospital since the attack fighting for his life.

After an emergency operation to stop internal bleeding early on Monday, doctors said his condition had worsened.

"He is out of surgery and his condition is extremely critical," said medic Adolfo Llinas Volpe.

He was said to be suffering from "persistent cerebral edema and intercerebral bleeding that is difficult to control".

Uribe, a member of the Democratic Center party of former right-wing president Alvaro Uribe (no relation), announced his intention to run in the May 2026 presidential election last October.

He is the son of Diana Turbay, a famed journalist who was killed after being kidnapped by Pablo Escobar's Medellin Cartel, and grandson of Julio Cesar Turbay, who led Colombia from 1978 to 1982.

His shooting has kindled fears that Colombia may return to the violence of the 1980s and 1990s, when political assassinations and bombings were commonplace.

