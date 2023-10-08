''I Am Here To Learn'': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Joins 'Shark Tank India 3'

Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv.

Zomato cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal has joined the business reality show 'Shark Tank India' as its newest shark for the upcoming season. The announcement comes after the unveiling of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms as the 7th Shark earlier on 'Shark Tank India 3'. The panel of Sharks in the 3rd season now comprises members Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Deepinder Goyal.

Marking his debut, Mr Goyal shared a picture on X, with other Sharks in the panel and said he was ''there to learn'' and ''step outside his comfort zone.''

"All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy. This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of Zomato," Mr Goyal wrote on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of Shark Tank India also shared a post introducing him as its newest Shark. Shark Tank India's third season is scheduled to debut in January 2024, with filming already in progress.

Many fans of the show were excited by Mr Goyal's entry and wished him the best. One user wrote, ''It's always inspiring to see individuals pushing their boundaries and diving into new adventures. "All growth comes from discomfort" is a mantra we all should live by. Excited to see the fresh perspective and energy you bring to SharkTankIndia Season 3. This season promises to be a rollercoaster of innovation and enterprise. Kudos to the entire team and best wishes for the venture outside of @zomato.''

Another wrote, ''This is super duper cool. Wishing you the best.'' A third stated, ''Stepping outside your comfort zone is where the magic happens,'' while a fourth commented, ''So happy to see you on the Shark Tank India. One of most deserving person to sit on that chair.''

Shark Tank is a reality show where startups seek investment from established businessmen. Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.