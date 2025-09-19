"I Am A Muslim But I Love This Colour": Delhi Man After Buying Cosmic Orange iPhone 17

Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 17, went on sale in India today, drawing long queues outside major Apple stores and resellers from the early hours. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, customers lined up well before dawn, eager to be among the first to own the new device. Among the early buyers was a young man who said he was proud to purchase the phone. Identifying himself as Muslim, he added that he had chosen the orange variant because it is "in trend".

"This year, the saffron-coloured (bhagwa) colour is going to sell more and you know why. I am a Muslim and I love this colour," said the man in a video posted by news agency PTI. Apple has officially named the colour cosmic orange.

"I have come from Sangam Vihar (in Delhi) and I have been standing in line since morning. I am very excited to hold this phone in my hand, it feels like I have already won something," the buyer further said.

iPhone lovers formed long queues outside the Apple store in many cities across the country from early in the morning.

The scene mirrored the global frenzy that has come to mark Apple launches, with customers braving the wait not just for a smartphone, but for what many see as a symbol of status, technology and style.

"I have been buying iPhones for many years. This was a great experience. This is my first time in an Apple Store. I am very excited and now I am waiting for the iPhone 18," said Gauri Shankar, who was part of a long queue outside a store in Bengaluru.

Mohan Yadav, one of the iPhone potential buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple's new phone, said that he has been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance.

"I have been waiting since the morning. Have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don't get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am," Yadav told news agency ANI.

The tech giant unveiled its brand new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3 on September 9, 2025.

The Pro returns to an aluminium build, adds the biggest battery of any iPhone yet, and boasts what Apple is calling a "full-width camera plateau" on the back. The iPhone 17 prices start at nearly Rs 83,000 and go up according to the model.