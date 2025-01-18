"Hustle Culture Is Seductive But...": CA Lists Personal Milestones She Missed For Career

Amidst the ongoing debate about India's work culture, Chartered Accountant turned Mindset Coach, Nitu Mohanka, has shared her concerns about the negative impact of hustle culture on personal life. Her Instagram post reflects on this issue in the context of recent discussions surrounding the 90-hour workweek.

Ms Mohanka's post emphasises how hustle culture can lead people to prioritize work over personal milestones. She recounts a deeply personal experience: her young daughter drew a family picture without her, highlighting her constant absence due to work commitments. This incident served as a wake-up call, forcing Ms Mohanka to recognise the detrimental impact of hustle culture on her life.

"Hustle culture is seductive. But the promise of 'grind now, enjoy later' rarely delivers," Ms Mohanka wrote on Instagram. "10 years ago, I was that person. Wearing 14-hour workdays like a badge of honor. Responding to emails at 3 AM. Missing my daughter's first steps because 'the client meeting couldn't wait.' You know what finally stopped me? A drawing from my 5-year-old. A family picture where I wasn't in it. When her teacher asked why, she said, 'Mama is always at the office'."

Ms Mohanka's post was shared in the context of the recent controversy surrounding comments by L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who suggested a 90-hour workweek. In a widely circulated video from a private internal meeting, Subrahmanyan voiced frustration over employees' reluctance to work on Sundays.

In her post, Ms Mohanka highlighted that longer work hours are not always productive. She noted that efficiency drops significantly beyond 55 hours per week, as extended work schedules often lead to fatigue, diminished creativity, and strained personal relationships.

