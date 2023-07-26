Hulk Hogan To Get Married For The Third Time To 45-Year-Old Yoga Instructor

The wrestling legend started dating Ms. Daily after his divorce from his second wife

American retired professional wrestler, Terry Gene Bollea, better known by his ring name, Hulk Hogan recently announced engagement to his girlfriend Sky Daily. It would mark his third marriage.

According to a report from TMZ, The Hulkster is engaged to the 45-year-old yoga instructor, whom he had been dating for over a year. The couple got engaged last week after Mr. Hogan proposed to her at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

Mr. Hogan told TMZ that he was nervous about proposing. He further said that his fiance has three children of her own, and he fell in love with all of them.

Notably, the wrestling legend started dating Ms. Daily after his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, was finalized almost a year ago. The couple was first spotted together backstage during the American singer, Bret Michael's concert on February 26, 2022.

Ever since they started dating, the wrestler openly shared their relationship on social media, giving a glimpse into their lives.

In March last year, he tweeted that the woman he was pictured with a lot was his new partner.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," he said on Twitter.

Mr. Hogan's previous marriage to Jennifer McDaniel lasted from 2010 to 2021, and before that, he was married to his first wife, Linda Hogan, from 1983 to 2009. He has two children of his own from his 26-year marriage to his first wife.

His children, Brooke and Nick, have yet to publically comment on their father's engagement.



