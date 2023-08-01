''How Will I Afford Rent?'': Reddit User Who Got Fired From Job Without Any Explanation

The user shared that they got fired despite ''showing up consistently'' and ''working well''

All jobs include some level of stress. However, a toxic work environment can be a breeding ground for negativity, depression, and conflict. According to an MIT study , toxic work culture is the number one reason people resign from their jobs despite being satisfied with their compensation.

These days, several employees have been sharing accounts of their professional lives on social media, including the challenges they face at their workplaces.

Recently, a Reddit user shared their plight after getting fired without any explanation or warning, gathering numerous responses from people who shared similar struggles. The user who goes by the name ‘circesporkroast' on Reddit shared that they got fired despite ''showing up consistently'' and ''working well with coworkers.''

''Finally found a decent job. Just got fired with no explanation,'' reads the title of the post.

''My boss just fired me last night with no explanation or warning. Just told me not to come back. I was supposed to work tomorrow, and now I don't have a job, and I don't even know why. Just got told I ‘wasn't a good fit' after four months of working, and now I don't know how I'll afford rent. This was a boss that I thought actually cared about his employees. Up until now, I had been thinking I was so lucky to have finally found a job that treats me like a person,'' shared the person on Reddit.

See the post here:

The user added, “I have several chronic illnesses that have forced me to leave work early two times and take semi-frequent bathroom breaks (like once an hour or so). My boss is aware of my illnesses. However, I have no evidence that this is the reason I was fired, and if it was, I'll never get him to admit it.”

Several people sympathised with the person and shared that they too went through the same ordeal.

One user wrote, ''I was rather unceremoniously fired from my last job where I was there for 6 years, and generated hundreds of millions of dollars worth of revenue for the company, but I was sacrificed for a very shady VP, but you can't really say that to someone when you let them go. I pushed for a reason - they couldn't even look me in the eye.''

Another said, ''Sounds like you were hired as either a place holder or, To fill in for a surge in business demand. Years ago I was in the same situation. And found out from one of my brief coworkers that I was hired to complete a task and once I did I was no longer needed. I too was told I was not a good fit. Take it as a lesson learned that your employer doesn't care about you beyond your ability to show up on time.''

