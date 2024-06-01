How This Mother-Son Team Maintains Work-Life Balance At Same Office

This unique dynamic allows Greg to see his mother as a mentor and a professional.

Greg Bockman, Senior Events Manager at AT&T, and his mother, Kathryn Bockman, Assistant Vice President of Accounting, work in the same company and building, maintaining a professional relationship while strengthening their personal bond, according to Business Insider.

At the AT&T office, their encounters are professional. "Sometimes when I'm at work, the elevator will open and my mom will stroll out," Greg said. They exchange quick embraces and polite smiles, reserving more personal gestures for family events.

As per the Business Insiderreport, working together has given Greg the chance to see his mother as a mentor and professional, not just as his parent. "It's been a really cool growth opportunity," he noted.

Greg did not anticipate working with his mom. Their career paths are different: Greg loves planning events, while Kathryn focuses on finance. Even after college, Greg independently pursued his career. "My mom didn't intervene in my job search," he said.

Their colleagues have been supportive, and their professional paths rarely cross. "I'm glad we maintain that division," Greg added.

Outside of work, Greg and his mom meet two to three times a week. "Bumping into her once or twice a week at work has really strengthened our relationship," he said. They also schedule lunch dates through their company calendars.

Balancing the roles of mentor and mother can be complex for Kathryn. "There's a definite difference in her tone when she's speaking to me as a mom versus as a mentor," Greg observed. Despite occasional challenges, he values her honest advice.

Kathryn has gained a better understanding of Greg's work since they started working together. "It's taught her about an area that she might not be aware of if she didn't have family working within it," Greg said. This understanding enhances their relationship and highlights the value of collaboration within AT&T.