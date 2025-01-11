Honey Singh Millionaire India Tour 2025: Check Dates, Cities, How To Book Tickets And More

Superstar of Punjabi music Honey Singh, whose popularity has crossed the fame of many previous Indian and global music artists, made a return to the music scene with his album Glory, which has been a monumental success, with his hit track "Millionaire" becoming an instant fan favourite. Singh is now set to bring this excitement to major Indian cities as part of the Millionaire India Tour.

Dates and Cities

Mumbai will host the tour's first stop on February 22. Other stops include Lucknow on February 28, Delhi on March 1, Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, Ahmedabad on March 15, and Bengaluru on March 22. Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kolkata will host concerts on March 23, March 29, and April 5, respectively, as part of the last leg.

How to Book Tickets

On January 11, tickets for the tour will be accessible through the District Zomato app starting at 2:00 PM. Fans can choose their preferred seating, pick their city, and finish the reservation process. Due to the language used in Singh's lyrics, the four-hour concert is intended for audiences 16 years of age and up. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Honey Singh Talks About the Concert

On Instagram, Honey Singh shared a heartfelt message, saying, "Do not miss this experience, guys!! From the streets of Karampura to the MILLIONAIRE corridors, here comes your YoYo... Millionaire Tour is not just a tour; it's my story, which I'll now live with all of you."

Tickets Sold Out

Tickets for the concerts were snapped up almost instantly after going live on January 11. Fans queued virtually, but all tickets were gone within minutes.